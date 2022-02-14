Man injured in hit-and-run outside Langley, B.C. restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Langley, B.C. are seeking public assistance identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run outside a local restaurant last month.

Police said the victim left The Keg Steakhouse and Bar in Walnut Grove on Jan. 19 around 8:30 p.m., and noticed a person in the bed of his truck.

The suspect got out of the truck bed, “casually walked to his own vehicle,” and attempted to drive out of the parking lot, Langley RCMP described in a Monday news release.

The victim tried to stop the man from leaving, and was struck by the suspect vehicle, sustained injuries to his face and arm.

The suspect is described as a man about five feet 10 inches tall, who wore loose-fitting, light-coloured jogging pants and a dark hooded jacket.

The suspect vehicle is described as white and possibly an early 2000s Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the detachment at 604-532-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

