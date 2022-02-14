Witnesses intervene in sexual assault of minor near Esquimalt, B.C. bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking two witnesses who intervened during a sexual assault of a minor near a bus stop in Esquimalt, B.C. last week.

A 16-year-old girl was standing near the stop in the 1300-block of Esquimalt Road around 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 9 when a man approached her from behind, scaring her.

In a news release, Victoria police said the girl walked away, but the man followed her while “committing an indecent act.”

Two witnesses, a male and female both estimated to be 16 years old, intervened. The male chased the suspect away, and the suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot southbound on Admirals Road.

“The girl left the area immediately. She was not physically injured in the assault,” Victoria police said in the release.

“Investigators are looking to identify and speak with both the suspect and the male and female witnesses who intervened.”

Part of the incident was caught on video, but from a “significant distance.” The footage has helped with witnesses and suspect descriptions, police added.

The suspect is described as a white man about 60 years old, standing between five-feet-nine-inches and six feet tall. He had stubble on his face and a skinny build, and wore dark clothes and a backpack.

The first male witness is described as white with curly brown hair and a dark toque. The female witnesses is also white with a slim build and short brown hair. Both wore jeans and backpacks.

Anyone with information on the incident, the suspect or the witnesses is asked to contact the detachment at 250-995-7654 extension 1, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.