Weekend convoy in Kingston, Ont. results in tense moments

There were tense moments in downtown Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, as a rolling convoy supporting the anti-mandate movement rolled through the Limestone City.

Protesters opposed to the anti-mandate movement blocked the convoy as it approached city hall forcing it to be re-routed.

As the convoy made its way through Kingston, supporters of the protest and those against it lined up on opposite sides of the street in front of city hall.

“In the light of what was happening in Ottawa I felt like I needed to do something positive,” counter-protester Gisele Dalbec-Szczesniak said.

Attempts to get interviews with some of the protesters supporting the convoy were rebuffed.

As the rolling convoy made its way to city hall, those opposed to the anti-mandate protest blocked Ontario Street, forcing the convoy to be re-routed. For a few tense moments, Kingston police were the only barrier between the two opposing sides.

Cooler heads did prevail and the convoy was eventually re-routed up Brock Street. Saturday’s protest lasted only a few hours.

