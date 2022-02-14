Provincial Capital Commission to ‘re-position’ barricades around Regina’s Wascana Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Barricades at different entry points around Wascana Centre in Regina will be re-positioned on Monday for vehicle traffic to flow through, according to the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC).

Sections along Walter Scott Way and Lakeshore Drive will be available for vehicles to access and park.

A statement distributed on Monday by the Saskatchewan government says the legislative and park grounds remain accessible to all pedestrians as well.

The commission says barricades will continue to ensure the safety of all visitors to Wascana Centre while providing additional access to the park.

“The Provincial Capital Commission thanks families who visited Wascana Centre to enjoy the park and its free activities during the first-ever Regina Frost Festival,” reads Monday’s statement.

“Converting streets within the park to pedestrian use ensured a safe and enjoyable experience for all who participated.”

Plans are in place to allow access to emergency vehicles, according to the PCC.

The commission adds that safety measures will be regularly monitored and will make decisions about traffic in the area as needed.

“Pedestrian and traffic safety remain a top priority for us,” Provincial Capital Commission acting CEO Ryan Whippler said.

“We were encouraged by the success of these safety measures throughout Frost. (Monday’s) update will continue to ensure families and visitors can get outside and enjoy winter at the park, including the new skating rink on Wascana Lake.”

This comes after road restrictions were in place to prevent vehicles from accessing the legislative building area to protest COVID-19 measures.