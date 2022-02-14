Menu

Canada

1 dead after single-vehicle collision in Kingston, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 10:57 am
A woman was killed after a fatal collision in mid-Kingston Saturday morning. View image in full screen
A woman was killed after a fatal collision in mid-Kingston Saturday morning. Global News

Kingston police are investigating a fatal collision early Saturday morning that happened in Kingston city centre.

According to police, a woman was killed when a southbound vehicle on MacDonnell Street and a westbound vehicle on Brock Street collided at the intersection around 2 a.m.

Both vehicles ended up on the lawn of the Kingston Chinese Alliance Church.

Trending Stories

The intersection remained closed to motorized traffic until midday while police were on site investigating.

What led to the collision has not been released by police, who say the investigation is ongoing

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
