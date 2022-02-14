1 dead after single-vehicle collision in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are investigating a fatal collision early Saturday morning that happened in Kingston city centre.

According to police, a woman was killed when a southbound vehicle on MacDonnell Street and a westbound vehicle on Brock Street collided at the intersection around 2 a.m.

Both vehicles ended up on the lawn of the Kingston Chinese Alliance Church.

The intersection remained closed to motorized traffic until midday while police were on site investigating.

What led to the collision has not been released by police, who say the investigation is ongoing

