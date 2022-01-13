Menu

Crime

Kingston police looking for break-and-enter suspects

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 11:58 am
A man and a woman Kingston police say are responsible for a break and enter at a local business. View image in full screen
A man and a woman Kingston police say are responsible for a break and enter at a local business. Kingston Police

Kingston police are hoping the public can help them identify two people they say are responsible for a break and enter.

The incident occurred on Dec. 3, 2021, at J. Patry Enterprises at 692 McKay St. in Kingston.

Police say tools were stolen.

Police have released photos of the suspects, a man and a woman.

They ask that anyone with information contact Det. Const. Andrew Wilby.

