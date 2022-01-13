Kingston police looking for break-and-enter suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are hoping the public can help them identify two people they say are responsible for a break and enter.

The incident occurred on Dec. 3, 2021, at J. Patry Enterprises at 692 McKay St. in Kingston.

Police say tools were stolen.

Police have released photos of the suspects, a man and a woman.

They ask that anyone with information contact Det. Const. Andrew Wilby.

