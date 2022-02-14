Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Ontario government set to release 3rd quarter financial update

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2022 6:02 am
The Ontario legislature's front entrance at Queen's Park is seen in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. View image in full screen
The Ontario legislature's front entrance at Queen's Park is seen in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Ontario’s finance minister is set to release an update today on the province’s finances.

Peter Bethlenfalvy will release Ontario’s third-quarter finances and discuss the province’s economic and fiscal outlook.

The financial update comes not long before the province’s anticipated budget, which has to be tabled by March 31.

Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office released a report last week that predicted smaller deficits than the government’s previous projections, largely due to increases in revenue.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario fiscal watchdog projects smaller budget deficits than government

The FAO expects a budget deficit of $2.8 billion by 2023-24, compared to a government outlook last fall of $11.4 billion.

The government’s fall economic statement projects far less revenue compared to the FAO’s assessment, and the fiscal watchdog says some of that gap — $1.7 billion in 2023-24 — could be potential unannounced tax cuts.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario government tagEconomy tagOntario economy tagPeter Bethlenfalvy tagFAO tagFinancial Accountability Office tagOntario finances tagontario fiscal outlook tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers