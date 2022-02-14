While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Team Canada added bronze to its Beijing medal haul courtesy of Christine de Bruin on day 10 of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The medal win is among the highlights of the day’s competition so far, which includes the women’s hockey team booking its ticket to the gold-medal final on Wednesday.

Here’s how Canada has performed so far on day 10, which began Sunday evening and is continuing Monday morning.

Bobsleigh

Canada’s 15th medal of the 2022 Games was a bronze from de Bruin in women’s monobob bobsleigh.

De Bruin was third in 4:21.03 in the new women’s pilot-only bobsled discipline at Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Kaillie Humphries — the Stony Plain, Alta., native’s former Canadian teammate — took gold in her first Olympics competing for the United States with a dominant combined four-run time of four minutes 19.27 seconds.

Toronto’s Cynthia Appiah was eighth on the 1,615-metre, 16-turn track located about 90 kilometres north of Beijing.

Canada’s two-man bobsleigh team is also taking to the track in the first run of the event later on day 10.

View image in full screen Christine de Bruin of Team Canada slides during the women’s monobob bobsleigh heat four on day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Sliding Centre on Feb. 14 in Yanqing, China. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Hockey

Canada’s women’s hockey team is off to the gold-medal final after defeating Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinals.

The team outshot the Swiss 61-13, and now has scored 54 goals in the tournament so far – an Olympic record.

Team captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and Claire Thompson had a goal and two assists in the matchup.

The final game will be played on Wednesday against the winner of the United States and Finland match, which takes place later on Monday morning.

View image in full screen Canada defender Renata Fast (14) celebrates her goal against Switzerland with teammates during first period women’s ice hockey semifinals action on Feb. 14 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Freestyle Skiing

Marion Thenault will not add to her Beijing medal count after crashing out in the women’s aerials freestyle skiing semifinals.

Despite a strong second run, Thenault did not advance into the final. Her final score was impacted during her first run when she failed to stick the landing after her jump. Thenault won bronze in the mixed-team aerials event earlier in the Games.

Teammates Flavie Aumond and Naomy Boudreau-Guertin did not qualify for the semifinals.

In women’s freeski slopestyle qualification, Olivia Asselin advanced to the first final run which takes place on day 11. Teammate Megan Oldham did not advance.

View image in full screen Canadian Marion Thenault competes in the freestyle skiing women’s aerials qualifications during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China on Feb. 14. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Figure Skating

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier finished seventh in ice dance in what could be their last Olympics.

Gilles and Poirier botched a rotational lift, which was reflected in their score of 204.78.

However, the duo could still capture a medal in the team event, pending the decision on the Russian team. Canada was fourth in the team event, but Russia, which was first, could be disqualified after it was revealed that 15-year-old superstar Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart drug.

Valieva was cleared to continue competing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday, but any medal she wins could still be taken from her. Those issues will be dealt with in a separate, longer-term investigation of the positive doping test that will be led by the Russian anti-doping agency.

View image in full screen Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada, perform their routine in the ice dance competition during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 14 in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP

Snowboard

Canada’s lone gold-medallist of the Beijing 2022 Games so far finished first in the men’s snowboard big air qualification round.

Max Parrot logged a score of 164.75 for the top spot in the qualifier. Bronze-medallist Mark McMorris and teammate Darcy Sharpe also advanced to the first final round on day 11.

On the women’s side, Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird advanced to the first final round of big air, which takes place on day 11 as well.

View image in full screen Max Parrot of Canada competes during the men’s snowboard big air qualifications of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 14 in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP

Curling

The women’s curling team won its first of two matches on day 10, beating the Russian Olympic Committee 11-5. The team will take on Great Britain at 7:05 a.m. ET Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the men’s team defeated Italy in its round robin match 7-3.

View image in full screen Canadian skip Jennifer Jones celebrate her team’s victory over the Russian Olympic Committee with teammates third Kaitlyn Lawes and lead Dawn McEwen at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 14. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press