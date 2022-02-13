Menu

Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Fans in high spirits despite sweltering in security lines

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 13, 2022 6:18 pm
Super Bowl party planning with grilling experts Maddie & Kiki
WATCH ABOVE: The Super Bowl is a time not only to watch football, but also to celebrate and eat with friends.

Sweltering in long, airport-type security lines did nothing to diminish the mood of fans arriving at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood near Los Angeles on Sunday for Super Bowl LVI.

Temperatures climbed into the mid-80s outside the stadium, which is home to a Los Angeles Rams team looking to secure a championship against the Cincinnati Bengals after falling short in the Super Bowl three years ago.

“(Rams head coach Sean) McVay is gonna learn from the last Super Bowl,” said California resident Nick Gonzales.

Read more: 2022 Super Bowl halftime show: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige among performers

“He’s gonna be more prepared against a good team and a good coach and the Rams are gonna win.”

Despite their underdog status, Bengals fans were equally confident.

“Bengals are gonna win of course,” said Matthew Webb of Cincinnati.

The Best Super Bowl Eats
The Best Super Bowl Eats

“Super pumped up, beyond hyped, ready for them to hoist the Lombardi trophy later today.”

In the surrounding neighborhood, residents looking to capitalize on the crush of fans were asking hundreds of dollars for parking spaces, selling jerseys, bacon-wrapped hot dogs and lemonade.

— Reporting by Nathan Frandino; Additional reporting and writing by Rory Carroll

© 2022 Reuters
