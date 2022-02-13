Menu

Canada

Calgary birthday girl raises money for ‘her sister’s brain’

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 5:14 pm
Tallyn Spring, who turned six on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, is raising money for neurosurgery research at the Alberta Children's Hospital. View image in full screen
Tallyn Spring, who turned six on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, is raising money for neurosurgery research at the Alberta Children's Hospital. Devon Simmons/Global News

A Calgarian who turned six on Sunday is raising money to “help her sister’s brain” instead of asking for birthday gifts.

Every year for the last three years, Tallyn Spring has asked for donations instead of presents, said mom Amy Spring.

The money goes to the neurosurgery department at the Alberta Children’s Hospital “to help with epilepsy research for her sister, Lette,” Amy said.

Amy said Lette started having seizures when Tallyn was about 18 months old.

“Tallyn’s grown up watching her sister have to fight with these seizures every day… Her sister has had three brain surgeries to help alleviate seizures,” Amy explained.

Tallyn and Lette Spring are pictured on Tallyn’s sixth birthday, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Tallyn and Lette Spring are pictured on Tallyn’s sixth birthday, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Devon Simmons/Global News

Tallyn said she doesn’t want gifts because she wants “money for the Alberta Children’s Hospital.”

Amy said: “She told me the other day she has everything she needs, so she would like for her sister to be better instead.”

About 50 people showed up to the fundraiser Sunday in Silver Springs, which so far has raised about $3,100, according to Amy.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
