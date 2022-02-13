Penticton, B.C.’s long-awaited outdoor rink opens to the public

Send this page to someone via email

Outdoor enthusiasts in Penticton, B.C., can now lace up their skates – the long-awaited outdoor rink has opened.

Activate Penticton’s highly anticipated outdoor skating rink opened Friday. It is located next to City Hall in downtown Penticton, although the City was not involved in funding the project.

“I am thrilled that we have been able to come together as a community to activate the downtown core and I hope that Pentictionites can get outside and enjoy the ice for the remainder of the season,” said Activate Penticton president Drew Barnes in a press release.

The rink was originally slated to open in December, but due to shipping delays crews weren’t able to finish the construction on time.

While all funding needs have been met, Activate Penticton says they will continue to fundraise throughout the year to be able to add more features to the rink.

“To be able to pull this off during a pandemic and a time of significant global supply-chain delays is a testament to a lot of hard work and perseverance of the team of volunteers. Thanks to the hundreds of individuals and businesses who have donated time and resources, along with the support of Council, Penticton’s downtown now has an exciting new winter attraction,” said Barnes.

Members of the community gathered Friday afternoon to commemorate the opening of the new rink.

“This new outdoor public skating rink will create a vibrant, healthy winter amenity in our downtown core,” said Penticton mayor John Vassilaki in the press release.

“City Council and staff thank Activate Penticton for their stewardship in seeing this project through to completion.”

In keeping with COVID-19 safety measures, visitors are being asked to practice social distancing and to wear a mask on the rink at all times.

The rink is open to the public between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day with the potential for evening hours to be extended once lights are installed.

