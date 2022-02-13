Menu

Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 4 more deaths

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 2:31 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 restriction changes welcomed by New Brunswick athletes' COVID-19 restriction changes welcomed by New Brunswick athletes
With the announcement that New Brunswick plans to loosen restrictions next week, young athletes look forward to things being a little more normal. Travis Fortnum reports.

New Brunswick has recorded another four deaths related to COVID-19, according to the province’s data dashboard.

This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 290.

Read more: 1 more arrest overnight at Fredericton mandate protest, drones prohibited in area

Sunday’s update also shows 116 people in hospital, with 15 in ICU and eight on a ventilator. The health-care occupancy rate is at 87 per cent, and the ICU occupancy is at 70 per cent.

As well, 341 health-care workers are currently isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The dashboard shows 266 new cases based on PCR testing, and 428 cases based on self-reported rapid testing.

Meanwhile, a protest against COVID-19 mandates continued outside the New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton.

On Saturday, Fredericton Police Force officials estimated 700 people attended the protest throughout the day, “in addition to more than 300 vehicles that participated in related convoys through the downtown.”

There have been three arrests, according to police. As well, multiple Emergency Measures Act, Motor Vehicle Act, and by-law tickets were handed out.

Click to play video: 'Anti-mandate protest in Fredericton enters second day' Anti-mandate protest in Fredericton enters second day
Anti-mandate protest in Fredericton enters second day
