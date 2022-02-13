COVID-19: New Brunswick reporting 4 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has recorded another four deaths related to COVID-19, according to the province’s data dashboard.

This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 290.

Sunday’s update also shows 116 people in hospital, with 15 in ICU and eight on a ventilator. The health-care occupancy rate is at 87 per cent, and the ICU occupancy is at 70 per cent.

As well, 341 health-care workers are currently isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The dashboard shows 266 new cases based on PCR testing, and 428 cases based on self-reported rapid testing.

Meanwhile, a protest against COVID-19 mandates continued outside the New Brunswick legislature in Fredericton.

On Saturday, Fredericton Police Force officials estimated 700 people attended the protest throughout the day, “in addition to more than 300 vehicles that participated in related convoys through the downtown.”

There have been three arrests, according to police. As well, multiple Emergency Measures Act, Motor Vehicle Act, and by-law tickets were handed out.

1:23 Anti-mandate protest in Fredericton enters second day Anti-mandate protest in Fredericton enters second day