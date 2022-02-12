Semi-truck driver arrested after refusing to pull over, says B.C. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Tire-deflation devices were used to stop a semi-truck that refused to stop for police in B.C.’s Interior earlier this week, says the RCMP.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP, a member of the B.C. Highway Patrol attempted to pull over the semi-truck and tractor unit near Sorrento on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the truck initially stopped, but as the officer was approaching, it resumed travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway.

“A description of the truck and trailer was broadcast to other members working in the area and a member of the Salmon Arm detachment located the truck still travelling eastbound on Highway 1 near Carlin School,” police said in a press release.

An attempt to pull the vehicle over near Highway 1 and Ford Road was ignored by the driver, but the RCMP says it received concerned calls from the public about dangerous driving, including passing through red lights, passing on double-solid yellow lines and speeding in excess of 100 km an hour.

The truck, heading towards Revelstoke, travelled through several jurisdictions, including Chase, Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

Police vehicles along the Trans-Canada updated the truck’s location, as did the RCMP’s Air Services Division. Also involved were members from various detachments, the South East District Emergency Response Team and B.C. Highway Patrol.

“Police were able deploy tire-deflation devices at various locations along the highway … to get the truck stopped safely,” said the RCMP.

The truck was eventually stopped along Highway 1, near Malakwa. Police say the driver was taken into custody without further incident and is facing charges. No one was injured during the incident.

