Regina police warning public about ‘grandparent scam’

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is warning the public about a scam that has resurfaced n Regina. Two cases of the “grandparent” scam were reported to RPS on Friday.

Police said in one case, the victim lost nearly $8,000 to the scammer.

According to RPS, the “grandparent” scam typically involves a phone call to an elderly person with the caller claiming to be a grandchild of the victim by addressing him or her as grandpa or grandma.

The victim often then unwittingly gives the scammer information by addressing the caller by the grandchild’s name.

Police add that in all cases, the victim is pressed upon with a sense of urgency, requiring immediate transfer of money.

Story continues below advertisement

Out of concern, the victim sends the money.

Police found that it is only after the victim starts making calls to family that the individual realizes he or she has become a victim of fraud.

In the reports the Regina police have received, the money request involved a courier.

Read more: Regina police cautions used vehicle buyers of recent auto fraud incidents

The RPS is advising that suspicious calls can be undone by asking questions and controlling the pace of the conversation. Take notes and ask for the caller’s phone number.

RPS also advises anyone who has been victim of such a crime to report it to police at 306-777-6500.