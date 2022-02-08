Menu

Crime

Woman facing charges of fraud, theft following Regina police investigation

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 5:23 pm
Police say a woman from White City, Sask., is facing charges following an investigation into alleged theft and fraud.
Police say a woman from White City, Sask., is facing charges following an investigation into alleged theft and fraud. File / Global News

Regina police have charged a woman from White City, Sask., in connection with an investigation into alleged fraud and theft.

Police shared in a news release on Tuesday that the Regina Police Service Financial Crime unit received a complaint from shareholders who had invested into a Regina apartment complex.

According to police, investigators had determined that a “substantial” mortgage was acquired by a director of the corporation and the funds were not used to benefit the corporation.

Trending Stories

As a result, Regina police arrested 62-year-old Edna Keep and charged her with fraud of over $5,000 and theft of over $5,000.

Keep was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon in Regina.

