Woman facing charges of fraud, theft following Regina police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have charged a woman from White City, Sask., in connection with an investigation into alleged fraud and theft.

Police shared in a news release on Tuesday that the Regina Police Service Financial Crime unit received a complaint from shareholders who had invested into a Regina apartment complex.

According to police, investigators had determined that a “substantial” mortgage was acquired by a director of the corporation and the funds were not used to benefit the corporation.

As a result, Regina police arrested 62-year-old Edna Keep and charged her with fraud of over $5,000 and theft of over $5,000.

Keep was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon in Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 B.C. man warns others about GIC fraud attempt B.C. man warns others about GIC fraud attempt