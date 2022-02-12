Convoy protesters tear down fence protecting National War Memorial

Protesters from the so-called “freedom convoy” in Ottawa have torn down a fence that had been put around the National War Memorial to protect it from further desecration.

The fence was first erected after multiple incidents were reported in the early days of the demonstration, including protesters urinating on the site and dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

NEW: Protesters, many of whom appear to be veterans, are removing the fencing that was put up at the war memorial. Only two police officers that I can see, and they just showed up now as most was dismantled. pic.twitter.com/Aqvtnjkplw — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) February 12, 2022

The people removing the fence appeared to be veterans. As they removed it, a police officer reportedly told the demonstrators that they’re responsible for taking care of the memorial now, according to Global News’ Abigail Bimman, who was on the ground at the time.

Police only moved in once the fence was already down, and cries of “freedom” could be heard from the protesters who quickly gathered around the site.

The development comes as the protest enters its 16th day, with trucks and demonstrators clogging the downtown core.

Protestors have torn down the fence around the war memorial. There’s a very thick crowd in the area. pic.twitter.com/8MYS8CPCLA — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) February 12, 2022