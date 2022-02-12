Nova Scotia ‘Freedom Convoy’ makes its way to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Groups of people opposed to COVID-19 mandates across Nova Scotia were en route to the province’s capital Saturday to take part in a protest in solidarity with the so-called “Freedom Convoy” taking place across the country.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Halifax Regional Police said officers will respond to protests which are “expected to involve a significant number of vehicles.”

They asked everyone to follow the rules related to the pandemic, the Motor Vehicle Act, and “marine laws.”

At 12:15 p.m., police said they were already starting to see traffic flow as a result of the protest.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – We are starting to see traffic flow associated with protest events in various parts of the municipality. Police officers are present to keep the traffic moving and minimize disruptions. Everyone is reminded to follow the rules and avoid unnecessary travel. — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) February 12, 2022

Police did not provide specifics about the protest, but a post circulating around social media indicated a number of groups are expected to leave different parts of the province in the morning, with plans to arrive at Peace and Friendship Park in downtown Halifax by 3 p.m.

Counter protesters are also expected to be at the park.

A small group of people had already begun gathering at the park on Saturday and police have blocked off access to some roads in the surrounding area.

On Friday, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said officers were planning for a “large disruption.” He noted that anyone who attends the protest must make room for emergency vehicles to pass through, if needed.

In a tweet Saturday morning, RCMP said they were aware of protest actions planned in communities across Nova Scotia, and said they would be present “to promote public safety.”

We are aware of protest action planned for today in our communities across Nova Scotia. #RCMPNS will be present to promote public safety. Motorists should be prepared for possible delays. Public safety is our top priority. pic.twitter.com/7T4xiNFfBN — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) February 12, 2022

