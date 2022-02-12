Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert (ECWA) on Saturday.

In a press release, the city said based on Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast, the medical officer of health issued the alert “in anticipation of the cold weather conditions forecasted for the next 24 hours or longer.”

The city said the alert will be in effect “until further notice.”

According to the release, the alerts are issued when temperatures are forecast to reach -15 Celsius or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 C or colder.

“Other weather-related factors may also be considered when issuing ECWAs,” the release reads.

According to the Environment Canada website, a low of -15 Celsius is expected Saturday night, with a wind chill of -9 C through the evening and -18 C overnight.

The city said warming centres that were activated on Jan. 7 will “remain open.”

“As well, the additional Streets to Homes outreach teams that were activated on January 7, 2022 will continue to provide enhanced street outreach response to help support and encourage those living outside to come indoors,” the release said. “Throughout the winter, outreach staff hands out blankets, sleeping bags and warm winter clothing.”

According to the city, the four warming centres are located at 192 Peter St., 5800 Yonge St., Exhibition Place Better Living Centre at 195 Prince’s Blvd., and Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Dr.

The city said “generally,” the warming centres open at 7 p.m., on the day the alert is issued and will remain open until noon of the day it is terminated.

The release said those who are most at risk of cold-related illness are people who are experiencing homelessness, those who are under-housed, those who work outdoors, individuals who have a pre-existing heart or respiratory condition, as well as the elderly, infants and young children.

