Saint John police investigate ‘hate-motivated incident’ over Zoom

The Saint John Police Force is investigating after it received a report of a “hate-motivated incident that occurred during an online Zoom meeting.”

In a release Saturday, police say a local organization hosted an online conference over Zoom with members of the Muslim community on Feb. 6.

“During the meeting, individuals interrupted the event with racist comments and obscene material,” the release said.

Police say the major crime unit is conducting an investigation and asked anyone with information to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

“Hate motivated crime will not be tolerated in Saint John,” it said. “Everyone deserves to be and feel safe in our community.”

