Canada

Saint John police investigate ‘hate-motivated incident’ over Zoom

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 8:57 am
Click to play video: 'Racist and violent threat during U of T virtual meeting' Racist and violent threat during U of T virtual meeting
WATCH: Asian students and staff at the University of Toronto say they don't feel safe after violent and racist threats were allegedly made during a virtual town hall that was organized to discuss another harmful incident last week.

The Saint John Police Force is investigating after it received a report of a “hate-motivated incident that occurred during an online Zoom meeting.”

In a release Saturday, police say a local organization hosted an online conference over Zoom with members of the Muslim community on Feb. 6.

“During the meeting, individuals interrupted the event with racist comments and obscene material,” the release said.

Read more: Man with ‘machine gun,’ racist threats interrupts Asian student virtual meeting at U of T

Police say the major crime unit is conducting an investigation and asked anyone with information to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

“Hate motivated crime will not be tolerated in Saint John,” it said. “Everyone deserves to be and feel safe in our community.”

Click to play video: 'Canada announces multi-faceted approach to combat online hate speech, crime with Bill C-36' Canada announces multi-faceted approach to combat online hate speech, crime with Bill C-36
