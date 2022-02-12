Sutherland Automotive Speedway begins a new chapter at the track

The track formerly known as Wyant Group Raceway will now be known as Sutherland Automotive Speedway. The member-owned, volunteer-driven organization has been in existence since 1962, and they felt it was important to have a local sponsor, for this local gem in the racing community.

“Lets face it, we are in stick and ball country,” says Dan Shirley Saskatoon Stock Car Racing Association Member. “We are not North Carolina, but we are Saskatoon, Saskatchewan with a club owned racetrack that we should be very proud of.”

“You know they came to us with an offer that the naming rights were open and I think our decision was made in about 15 seconds. I think that they were shocked at how fast that we jumped at it,” said Sutherland Automotive owner Eric Knogler. “More than happy to do the deal with the association. It’s a great club. I mean look at the venue, what a great spot.”

The speedway is excited to have a full schedule of racing to offer fans this year. That will include the return of The Pinty’s Nascar Series.

“If they are not regular fans of Sutherland Automotive Speedway, they recognize the NASCAR name,” adds Shirley. “So we really value that, it brings new people out to the raceway. And then we hope that they come out the following week to watch what the club can put on for you.”

The club is also looking at bringing back other events, besides racing like a “monster-truck” event.

“If we can bring them outdoors to our facility, then we are going to show the crowd an awesome time,” says Shirley. “Its going to take a lot preparation to modify the facility to handle that. Those are challenges that our club members are now investigating and pursuing.”

The first day of racing at Sutherland Automotive Speedway will be Saturday, May 28th.