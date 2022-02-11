Winnipeg Jets earn point but fall to Stars in Dallas

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets (19-17-9) were able to get something of substance from their game against the Dallas Stars Friday night — but they would only prolong their defeat with a late game-tying goal.

After Mark Scheifele tied the game at 3 with just 32 seconds left in regulation, Jason Robertson was able to answer with a game-winner 3:10 into overtime, giving the Stars a 4-3 victory.

“Obviously it’s good we got a point, but we had our chances in overtime and the goalie made some big saves,” Schiefele told reporters after the game. “It’s definitely a stinger.”

The Jets drew first blood in the second period, when Pierre-Luc Dubois tipped a Nate Schmidt past Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger, who was playing against Winnipeg for the first time in his career.

However, the Stars would roar back with goals from Jacob Peterson and Tyler Seguin just 56 seconds apart.

“Don’t freak out,” Schiefele said when asked what the message was to his players after the Stars’ two goals.

“Lots of game left. You don’t have to go do it all in one shift.”

Before the second period ended, Jansen Harkins fired a wrister over Oettinger’s shoulder to tie the game again.

Stars’ captain Jamie Benn would give his team a late lead in the third period, batting a backhanded puck through the legs of Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

With Hellebuyck on the bench for the extra attacker, Scheifele was able to tie the game late, scoring the Jets’ first non-empty-net goal in the third period in eight games.

After the Jets missed on several chances in overtime, Robertson was able to collect a blocked shot off the stick of John Klingberg and tucked it behind a sprawled Hellebuyck for the win.

The Stars outshot the Jets 35-34.

“They play hard, and you can’t play into that game,” Schiefele says about the Stars’ forecheck. “It’s a matter of knowing where guys are going to be, and anticipating it.”

The game featured several big hits, including one from defenseman Brenden Dillon that led to a fight with Benn.

The Jets continue a stretch of six straight games against Central Division opponents Saturday when they take on the Nashville Predators in Tennessee.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m., and Kelly Moore and guests bring you the pre-game show on 680 CJOB beginning at 4 p.m.