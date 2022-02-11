University of Lethbridge students ‘caught in limbo’ as faculty strikes

Send this page to someone via email

The second day of the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association strike saw the school close its facilities to members. The strike is also shutting out students as classes are cancelled, leaving them uncertain about the remainder of their semester.

“We can’t even plan for the future right now, we’re caught in this limbo,” said Madria Steven, who’s in her last semester of the nursing program at the U of L.

Like every student, Steven’s classes are cancelled while the school’s faculty association remains on strike, as negotiations continue for a new contract.

“Students are a vulnerable population and we’re being thrown under the bus right now,” she said.

As the labour fight continues, Steven worries about the battle impacting her ability to graduate on time or even finish the semester at all.

“The natural concern is where our tuition is going to come from. Some people don’t qualify for further student loans, so this is kind of it,” she said. “How do they finish?”

“It’s really difficult to navigate timelines, financial planning and academic planning for students right now when we don’t know when this could be resolved,” U of L Students’ Union (ULSU) president Holly Kletke said.

ULSU officials had a preliminary meeting with a member of the university’s administration on Thursday to discuss contingency plans for the semester.

The students’ union hasn’t seen any official plan in writing, but is offering its own recommendations, including a 24-hour grace period before classes resume, that there be no changes to the academic schedule, and, in the event of a prolonged strike, that tuition refunds be considered.

“We do have a meeting scheduled next week with administration and so we are hoping to hear more from them,” Kletke said. “We will be advocating quite strongly for our contingency plan to be adopted.”

“(The university) appreciates the anxiety and inconvenience this circumstance causes for students,” a statement from the school reads in part.

“The university will be assessing the impact of the strike on academic instruction on a weekly basis, and updating students as needed.”

But Steven said students need to hear a plan now.

“If you’re going to respond, respond with something tangible. How are you going to help us?”

