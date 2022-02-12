No Canadian politicians should be promoting blockades, says Alberta’s Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says no politicians should be supporting or promoting anyone who is breaking the law, no matter how frustrated Canadians are with COVID-19 public health measures.

In an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson, Kenney said doing so simply does not fit with a core tenet of conservative political principles, and that no elected leaders should be negotiating with the participants in a convoy that has been blockading Canadian economic interests.

“We can never condone lawbreaking behaviour. Either we believe in the rule of law or we don’t, and you cannot apply that selectively based on the nature of a protest or where people come from on the political spectrum,” Kenney said.

“I think one of the key principles of being a conservative is to believe in the rule of law, and law and order. That’s why we’ve made it very clear to the police here in Alberta: we expect full enforcement of the law,” he continued.

He pointed to “additional tools” available to police in the Alberta Defence of Critical Infrastructure Act, “which we expect them to use.”

For two weeks, members of a convoy that has claimed to represent Canadian truckers have blockaded the streets of downtown Ottawa, frequently blaring air horns at all hours of the day and night until a 10-day court injunction ordered them to stop the noise.

Splinter groups claiming support for the goals of the main convoy have also set up protests at border crossings in Coutts, Alta., as well as Emerson, Man., and Windsor, Ont.

The latter has sparked significant pushback from both Canadian and American officials given that the Ambassador Bridge, which is being blockaded, is a vital trade artery between the two countries.

Some of the so-called “freedom convoy” organizers have ties to white supremacy as well as racist and extremist rhetoric. Ottawa police are now probing more than 120 active criminal investigations into alleged conduct by the convoy members, many of whom continue to say they are part of a “peaceful” protest.

Federal, provincial and municipal officials, however, have been clear over recent days: the blockades and activities of the convoy are now “illegal” and “unlawful,” and must end.

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen reversed her position supporting the convoy earlier in the week, calling on members of the convoy to go home and end their blockades.

But former Conservative cabinet minister Pierre Poilievre, who has said he plans to seek the Conservative leadership, has doubled down in support of the participants and urged them: “Don’t stop the momentum.”

Kenney was asked specifically whether he believes Poilievre’s comments comprise responsible conduct.

“I will never praise people who are out there breaking the law, creating public safety hazards, and I don’t think anybody in elected office should do that,” Kenney responded.

He also said he does not believe anyone from the federal or provincial governments should be meeting with the participants.

“Well, frankly, no, I don’t think elected government should get into a position where they’re held hostage by groups that are breaking the law and hurting others and violating the rights of others,” he said.

“I think that these folks have made their point and they can continue to make their point in lawful and peaceful ways without disrupting the economy, the lives of others, creating public safety hazards. I think it’s long past overdue for enforcement.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that “everything” is on the table in order to end the blockades, and that those who refuse to go home will face “severe” consequences.

