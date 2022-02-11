Province partners with Black, Indigenous groups on New Westminster rental housing project

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government announced a partnership with Black and Indigenous community groups on Friday to build a new rental housing project in New Westminster.

The development, to be located at 823-841 Sixth St., will include 96 units including one-, two- and three-bedroom suites.

“Over the past year we have met with the Black and Indigenous communities and heard that affordable, culturally safe housing is an ongoing need. New Westminster is one of the most densely populated urban centres in Canada with a well established and growing Black community,” Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-racism Initiatives, said.

“As we celebrate Black history month, this project highlights our commitment to deliver lasting change for Black and Indigenous communities.”

The project is a partnership with the Swahili Vision International Association and the Aboriginal Land Trust. It will be operated by the Association and Lu’ma Native Housing Society.

Jean-Claude Bakundukize, co-founder, Swahili Vision International Association, said East African immigrants to the Lower Mainland face multiple barriers, including language difficulties, in accessing affordable housing.

He said the project draws inspiration from the maxim that it takes a village to raise a child.

“We are witnessing the beginning of a village, the likes of which has never been seen before,” he said.

“Indigenous Peoples living, sharing, caring and enjoying everyday life together with Swahili people; two peoples, two cultures fusing together, to raise their children together, to learn off each other and enhance one another in a modern village setting.”

Kent Patenaude, president of the Lu’ma Native Housing Society, called the initiative a unique collaboration between two “historically marginalized segments of society.”

“As an Indigenous organization we have so much to offer the community in terms of wraparound services and cultural supports, which in our experience has proven to be a successful blend of services for all of our projects.”

The province will be providing funding for the development through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, with a final dollar amount to be finalized closer to the start of construction.

Work on the housing is slated to begin this summer, with completion targeted for 2024.