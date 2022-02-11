Police urge peace as weekend of protests to hit Winnipeg, other parts of Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re hoping to keep the peace this weekend as a number of protests are planned for the city and surrounding area.

The ongoing protest at the Manitoba Legislature — in support of the so-called “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa, and characterized by Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman as an “occupation” of the area — remains on site, and a counter-protest, titled “DefendWPG”, is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the north side of the legislature.

Police said they continue discussions with event organizers, but have developed an operations plan, which will include deploying additional police resources, which they say is in an effort to keep the peace.

The WPS is aware of a series of protests planned for this weekend. Discussions with the organizers of these events continue.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson announced the removal of COVID-19 restrictions in the province Friday, scheduled for mid-March, but insisted the change in policy was not influenced by the anti-mandate demonstrators.

“As a government, we don’t make decisions that are this important to Manitobans based on protests that are taking place,” Stefanson said.

“This is a decision that is made for Manitobans who have sacrificed much of their lives for the last two years and are ready for this.”

While organizers of the trucker protest said in a statement Friday that they’re “encouraged” by the province’s direction, they intend to remain at the legislature until the restrictions are removed, and some additional demands are met.

“Our truck drivers intend to continue their presence… until there is collaborative discussion with the federal government on fully eliminating the border restrictions and interprovincial mobility restrictions, particularly travel by air and train,” the statement said.

The statement also acknowledged that a counter-protest is planned for the weekend and expressed hope to have “open dialogue”.

The demonstration at the legislature has come under fire by municipal politicians, local businesses, and Winnipeggers who live in the area due to excessive noise and reports of aggressive behaviour toward area residents.

In a special council meeting Thursday afternoon, Coun. Sherri Rollins, whose ward includes parts of the affected neighbourhoods, said residents have told her they feel unsafe and harassed as a result of the legislature protest.

On Thursday, DefendWPG counter-protest organizer Omar Kinnarath told 680 CJOB that the community at large has had enough with the ongoing disruptions and noise caused by the trucker protest and wants its participants held accountable.

“We’re going to represent the mass of the city of Winnipeg,” he said. “This is a city that is near 90-per cent vaccinated, this is a multicultural and very, very diverse community — especially the one downtown.

“It is a white supremacist occupation of Indigenous land in downtown Winnipeg. When I say that, I don’t mean that every single person there is a flaming racist, but they are using their economic privilege and white privilege through the state — which is the Winnipeg police — to do this.

“This would not happen if this was BIPOC folk, Indigenous or Black folk, that would hold a protest. A lot of the blame that the city should be looking at is to the Winnipeg police and how they handled this.”

Kinnarath said police need to do their job by applying the laws equally, and to listen to what the community is saying.

“The police have mishandled this and they could have prevented this,” he said.

“They’re letting folks drive in every single day making noise in our neighbourhood.

“(The protesters are) intruders. They’ve done insurmountable harm to downtown. Everyone wants them out — listen to your people.”

In addition to the protests at the legislature, Manitoba RCMP are warning of multiple potential delays on the weekend caused by convoys and other demonstrations — including an ongoing situation at the Canada/U.S. border near Emerson, which caused traffic snarls and ongoing headaches for motorists, police and border officials beginning Thursday morning.

Emergency vehicles and some agriculture transports are getting through, but that is the only traffic flowing through the area and RCMP is still warning of major delays.

No tickets have been issued and no arrests have been made. Police say work is continuing to reach a peaceful resolution with protesters.

“We understand and appreciate the frustrations felt by everyone involved and everyone affected,” said Chief Supt. Rob Hill in a statement Friday.

“The RCMP is on scene and will remain on scene until the situation at the border is resolved. We will continue to use discretion to guide our response to this evolving situation. Let me stress that proper use of police discretion should not be confused with lack of enforcement.

“We always need to assess the situation at ground level and that may require us to wait for a lower-risk opportunity to do enforcement rather than inflame the situation.”

RCMP said they’re aware of weekend convoys planned for Deacons Corner in the RM of Springfield, the Perimeter Highway around Winnipeg, Highway 3 near Morden, as well as the Selkirk area.

