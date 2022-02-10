Winnipeg council votes unanimously for measures to restore order over disruptions caused by trucker protest

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg city councillors sent a strong message of unity Thursday with regards to the ongoing protest in the city’s downtown.

Council voted unanimously Thursday afternoon in support of a motion that calls for, among other items, the city’s CAO to investigate raising fines for noise and traffic disruptions, as well as the possibility of a legal injunction related to “restoring common order to the community.”

The motion also asks the police board to review police communications during the protest, and for the mayor to reach out to Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson.

Mayor Brian Bowman called the emergency meeting of council after making public statements Tuesday urging police to enforce laws after hearing multiple reports from constituents about noise, traffic and safety concerns in the area of the Manitoba Legislature.

Bowman has referred to the ongoing protest — which is in solidarity with the larger, so-called “Freedom Convoy” in Ottawa — as an occupation.

Bowman said Thursday the goal of the meeting wasn’t to debate the legality of holding a protest, but to address the disruptions and frustrations residents are feeling as a result of the prolonged protest — which is in support of the larger demonstration in Ottawa.

“Winnipeggers have seen temporary disruptions because of protests in the past, but what is unique in this case is the multi-day occupation of public streets and the noise that is coming with it,” he said.

“We’re here today in part because Winnipeggers have communicated loud and clear that they expect compliance with laws, notably those related with traffic and noise.

“Those who have expressed concerns — I want them to know that we have heard from you. We’ve heard your concerns, and we share them.”

Coun. Shawn Nason (Transcona) said he’s been through the protest area and he’s concerned about public safety — both for residents of the area and the people protesting.

“I would not want to be a pedestrian in that area. There’s a City of Winnipeg crosswalk that is fully blocked off and unusable,” he said.

“There are vehicles blocking sight-lines over two lanes of traffic, with pedestrians encroaching immediately on the lane of traffic, trying to high-five, waving their flags — there’s no separation. There’s people handing out materials adjacent to the roadway without separation.”

Nason said council’s goal isn’t to judge the protesters, but to come up with a solution.

I’ve called a Special Meeting of Winnipeg’s City Council for tomorrow regarding the ongoing protest on public streets in the area of the Manitoba Legislature. Here’s why:

Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry), who represents the area directly affected by the protest, said the situation has become untenable for her constituents.

On Monday, Rollins collaborated with area representatives at the provincial and federal levels to author an open letter calling for an end to the protest.

“My constituents live, work, shop, eat downtown. Over the past few weeks, that has become disrupted and unsafe,” she said.

“I have heard stories from families with young children who are being woken through the night and are being sent to school tired and upset.”

She said she’s also heard from health-care workers who live in the area and are unable to get rest after long shifts, as well as students harassed and made to feel unsafe because they’re wearing a mask.

Rollins said she has seen multiple protests take place in downtown Winnipeg, and has taken part in demonstrations in support of Black Lives Matter, unions, inquests into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and other causes.

“These are peaceful protests,” she said. “Protests that are designed to get government attention, not hurt or inconvenience the people of this city.

“This protest is different. The protests I support do not have victims.”

