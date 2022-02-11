Menu

Economy

Judge grants City of Edmonton interim injunction for downtown protest convoys

By Emily Mertz & Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 6:04 pm
People gather in protest against COVID-19 mandates and in support of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions taking place in Ottawa, in Edmonton, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
People gather in protest against COVID-19 mandates and in support of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions taking place in Ottawa, in Edmonton, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The City of Edmonton applied for and was granted an interim injunction on Friday in regards to the downtown protest convoys that have taken place around the Alberta legislature and 109 Street the last two Saturdays.

Drivers in the convoys have been showing their opposition to a number of issues, mostly to do with public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Ottawa asks Superior Court for injunction against trucker convoy protesters

In a special council meeting Friday afternoon, city manager Andre Corbould told councillors that a judge granted the interim injunction under Section 554 of the Municipal Government Act.

He said it would apply to prohibiting protesters from creating incessant sound with horns and megaphones.

Read more: Injunction granted to prevent protesters from blocking Ambassador Bridge

Councillors were meeting Friday to discuss possibly implementing a local COVID-19 vaccine passport, what that would look like and what implications it might have.

Click to play video: 'Injunction considered against anti-mandate protesters' Injunction considered against anti-mandate protesters
Injunction considered against anti-mandate protesters

 

Earlier Friday, the Edmonton Police Service issued a media release saying it is aware of another convoy planned for the city on Saturday.

Trending Stories

Police said convoys may be coming from various parts of the province, convening at the Alberta legislature grounds. The convoys are anticipated to affect Edmonton traffic anywhere between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Significant traffic disruption may include Anthony Henday Drive, Yellowhead Trail, Stony Plain Road, Whitemud Drive, Gateway Boulevard, Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Road and the downtown core.

“We recognize that these demonstrations cause significant disruptions to traffic and create many concerns for residents and businesses,” the EPS said.

Click to play video: 'Protesters in Edmonton truck convoy call for end to COVID public health measures' Protesters in Edmonton truck convoy call for end to COVID public health measures
Protesters in Edmonton truck convoy call for end to COVID public health measures

The EPS said policing during public demonstrations is a complex task that includes upholding multiple laws, while balancing fundamental rights set out in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The EPS said it will continue to work with municipal and provincial partners to ensure proper resources are in place to manage traffic and crowds, while preventing situations from escalating.

Police urged people not to call 911 unless it is an emergency.

The EPS said it may use verbal warnings, tickets and arrests to mitigate any disorderly conduct.

“Our focus will be to prevent these convoys from developing into situations that actively threaten the safety and security of our community. We are closely monitoring this demonstration and are ready to adapt our response as required.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario under state of emergency as police prepare for third weekend of convoys' Ontario under state of emergency as police prepare for third weekend of convoys
Ontario under state of emergency as police prepare for third weekend of convoys

— More to come… 

 

