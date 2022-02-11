Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa asks Superior Court for injunction against trucker convoy protesters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2022 4:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier Doug Ford declares state of emergency for Ontario' Premier Doug Ford declares state of emergency for Ontario
WATCH: Premier Doug Ford declares state of emergency for Ontario

The City of Ottawa today asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an injunction against people continuing to violate city bylaws during the ongoing protest in the city by anti-government demonstrators.

City solicitor David White says it is hoped the injunction will rein in the “widespread disregard” for the law by people participating in what police say is an illegal demonstration.

Trending Stories

In particular, the city is looking for an injunction against noise, idling, fireworks, open air fires, encroachments on highways and illegal use of parks and city facilities.

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagOttawa tagTrucker Convoy tagFreedom Convoy tagfreedom convoy 2022 tagtrucker convoy ottawa tagottawa occupation tagFreedom Convoy Ottawa tagottawa injunction tagottawa injunction trucker convoy tagtrucker occupation ottawa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers