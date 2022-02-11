Menu

Canada

Trudeau warns of ‘severe costs’ for Russia as U.S. reports say Ukraine invasion likely

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. says Putin could invade during Olympics' Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. says Putin could invade during Olympics
WATCH: Russia-Ukraine standoff – U.S. says Putin could invade during Olympics

Canada is “standing firm” with Western nations and is prepared to impose “severe costs” if Russia decides to invade Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

His comment came in the wake of reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine — and has communicated that decision to the Russian military.

Read more: Ukraine crisis ‘most dangerous moment’ for Europe in decades: UK Prime Minister

“We’re all concerned that Russia is continuing to build up its troop presence and looking actively for excuses to act. Instead, Russia must de-escalate,” Trudeau said.

“This is an evolving situation, but the bottom line is this: we’re not seeking confrontation with Russia, but we’re resolved to stand firm with the Ukrainian people’s right to determine their own future.”

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. urges Americans to leave within 24-48 hours amid threat of invasion' Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. urges Americans to leave within 24-48 hours amid threat of invasion
Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. urges Americans to leave within 24-48 hours amid threat of invasion

Russia has been building up its forces near Ukraine, with well over 100,000 troops lined along the border. While French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Putin in Moscow this week, said Putin had pledged not to further escalate the tensions, reports suggest the Russian leader may have changed his mind.

Speaking at a Friday media briefing, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned an invasion “could begin at any time.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Ukrainian skeleton athlete displays ‘no war’ sign at Olympics amid Russia tensions

“I will not comment on the details of our intelligence information, but I do want to be clear: it could begin during the Olympics, despite a lot of speculation that it would only happen after the Olympics,” he said.

“We are ready either way.”

A reporter with PBS tweeted on Friday afternoon that “The US believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.”

As tensions have continued to escalate, countries have been urging their citizens to return home.

Read more: Ukraine-Russia crisis: Here’s everything you need to know and who’s involved

The U.K. government took to Twitter to fire out an all-caps warning to its citizens in Ukraine, urging them to “leave now.” Canada has issued a similar warning to its citizens, telling them to “avoid all travel to Ukraine” due to the ongoing threats from Russia.

“If you are in Ukraine, you should leave while commercial means are available,” Canada’s advisory adds.

Sullivan issued the same warning to Americans, asking them to leave Ukraine “as soon as possible,” urging that this departure should happen — at most — in the next 24-48 hours.

“If you stay, you are assuming risk,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine-Russia standoff: Anand says Canada is considering whether to send more troops to eastern Europe' Ukraine-Russia standoff: Anand says Canada is considering whether to send more troops to eastern Europe
Ukraine-Russia standoff: Anand says Canada is considering whether to send more troops to eastern Europe

Should Putin make good on the alleged threat and invade Ukraine, Trudeau said the government has a number of tools at their disposal that they will be prepared to deploy.

“The West is standing firm together, coordinated, and ready to impose severe costs, including sanctions, if Russia invades Ukraine once again,” he said.

“We’re also strengthening our support and presence through NATO, and we will continue to support Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and independence and, more than anything else, continue to support the people of Ukraine.”

