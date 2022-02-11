Canada’s first Chinese Canadian Museum to open in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s first Chinese Canadian Museum will be established in B.C., the government announced Friday morning.

The historic Wing Sang Building, the oldest building in Vancouver Chinatown, will be the permanent home of the museum.

The B.C. government is providing $27.5 million to the Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia to support the project and purchase the Wing Sang Building at 51 East Pender St.

“The contributions of Chinese Canadians to this province have been invaluable,” Premier John Horgan said in a release. “The Chinese Canadian Museum responds to the community’s long-standing desire for a place to share stories of achievement and shine a light on injustice. The museum will be an important place for all British Columbians, connecting the past to the present and future generations.”

The building will be owned and operated by the Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia and is expected to open in 2023.

“Canada’s first Chinese Canadian Museum is the result of many passionate, knowledgeable people in the community working together over several years to build a bridge between the past and present,” George Chow, minister of state for trade, said in a release.

The building will be able to house permanent and temporary exhibits and will provide learning spaces for students.

“This is a historic moment for Chinese Canadians across the province,” Grace Wong, chair of the Chinese Canadian Museum Society of BC, said in a release. “This is the first such museum in Canada and will widely share the history, contributions and heritage of Chinese Canadians and their lived experiences.”

The Wing Sang Building was first constructed in 1889 for Mr. Yip Sang’s business, the Wing Sang Company, then expanded to provide a home for his family.