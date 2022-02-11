Menu

Crime

Peterborough police arrest 2 men wanted on warrants

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 1:05 pm
According to police, officers arrested two men wanted on warrants in separate incidents on Feb. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
According to police, officers arrested two men wanted on warrants in separate incidents on Feb. 10, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police say they made arrests for men wanted on warrants in two separate incidents in the city on Thursday evening.

In the first incident around 6:45 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Clonsilla Avenue. Officers located two people in the vehicle and determined both were wanted on warrants — one of them in another jurisdiction.

Read more: Former Peterborough police chief Scott Gilbert’s sudden retirement was his decision, board chair says

Police arrested a 36-year-old Buckhorn, Ont., man on the strength of one warrant. Police say he was found in possession of fentanyl and was additionally charged with possession of a scheduled 1 substance.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2.

The other individual involved was returned to their jurisdiction, police said.

Peterborough Police Services Board reports lower use of force, more public complaints in 2021

Shopping theft

Then around 11:45 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a man pushing a shopping cart with several items, and determined he matched the connection of the description of a theft suspect reported from a store in the area of Park and Lansdowne street several hours earlier.

Trending Stories
The officer arrested the man and determined he was also wanted on an arrest warrant.

A 34-year-old Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

