Peterborough police arrest 2 men wanted on warrants

Peterborough police say they made arrests for men wanted on warrants in two separate incidents in the city on Thursday evening.
In the first incident around 6:45 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Sherbrooke Street and Clonsilla Avenue. Officers located two people in the vehicle and determined both were wanted on warrants — one of them in another jurisdiction.
Police arrested a 36-year-old Buckhorn, Ont., man on the strength of one warrant. Police say he was found in possession of fentanyl and was additionally charged with possession of a scheduled 1 substance.
He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 2.
The other individual involved was returned to their jurisdiction, police said.
Shopping theft
Then around 11:45 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a man pushing a shopping cart with several items, and determined he matched the connection of the description of a theft suspect reported from a store in the area of Park and Lansdowne street several hours earlier.
The officer arrested the man and determined he was also wanted on an arrest warrant.
A 34-year-old Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.
