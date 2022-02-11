Fundraiser launched for brother and widow of Calgary man killed in crash

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of a deadly crash near Field, B.C. is being described by friends as the family rock, who did everything for everybody and was always kind.

Friends say 51-year-old Scott Morrison and his brother Collin were on their way from Calgary to Kelowna last Saturday when a truck slid out of control, crossed the Highway 1 and struck them head on.

Scott was killed instantly. Collin was airlifted to Foothills Hospital in critical condition with a broken neck and brain bleed.

Robyn Sears has known the two for many years and launched a fundraiser to help not only Collin, but also Scott’s wife Dee, who has been undergoing cancer treatment for the last year.

“Dee is not clear of cancer,” said Sears. “He went to all her appointments. He even would get mad at the doctors, and now… She doesn’t feel she has anybody to be there for her. When she was upset, he was there holding her.”

They were in the process of moving from Calgary to Kelowna to be closer to family.

The couple also has a 27-year-old son.

“He and Scott were so close, so close,” said Sears.

“You always look at something like maybe there’s a silver lining. There’s nothing here.”

Sears said money raised will support the family with funeral costs and other unexpected expenses during this time, as well as helping Collin get some of the supports he will eventually need.

With files from Ina Sidhu, Global News