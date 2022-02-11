Ontario COVID numbers: 1,829 people in hospital, 435 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,829 people in hospital with COVID on Friday, with 435 in intensive care units as figures continue to trend downwards.

This is down by 68 hospitalizations and a decrease of 10 in ICUs since the previous day. Last Friday, there were 2,634 hospitalizations with 517 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 1,829 people in hospital with COVID-19, 54 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 435 people in ICUs with the virus, around 80 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while around 20 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,907 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,067,511.

Of the 2,907 new cases recorded, the data showed 422 were unvaccinated people, 135 were partially vaccinated people, 1,967 were fully vaccinated people. For 383 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,040 — surpassing the 12,000 mark — as 52 more virus-related deaths were added. Fifty deaths were from over the past month with two deaths were from more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,027,117 recoveries, which is around 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,697 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 89.6 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.2 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 51.8 per cent — more than 6.7 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54.8 per cent with 26 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

The province administered 46,607 doses in the last day.

The government said 20,936 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,594 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 11.7 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement