London, Ont. ushers in the weekend with snowfall, colder temperatures

A cold and snowy Friday is expected for those in London, Ont.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County, warning that a band of snow arriving Friday morning could bring five to 10 cm of snow by the evening.

Meteorologists said the snow could result in “reduced visibility from brief, heavier snow and blowing snow.”

The snowfall will be followed by a drop in temperatures lasting late into next week.

After climbing above the freezing mark earlier this week, the temperature is set to fall throughout the day on Saturday, reaching -9 C in the afternoon and -16 C overnight.

On Sunday, the high is forecast to reach -10 C with an overnight low of -17 C. Monday’s daytime high is expected to climb to -8 C and drop to -12 C overnight while forecasters anticipate a high of -4 C on Tuesday and an overnight low of -6 C before the temperature again climbs above the freezing mark on Wednesday, reaching 3 C.