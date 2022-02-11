Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

London, Ont. ushers in the weekend with snowfall, colder temperatures

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 11, 2022 7:57 am
generic snowfall View image in full screen
FILE - People make their way along the Rideau Canal Pathway amid heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A cold and snowy Friday is expected for those in London, Ont.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County, warning that a band of snow arriving Friday morning could bring five to 10 cm of snow by the evening.

Read more: Freezing drizzle into Wednesday morning expected for much of southern Ontario

Meteorologists said the snow could result in “reduced visibility from brief, heavier snow and blowing snow.”

Trending Stories

The snowfall will be followed by a drop in temperatures lasting late into next week.

After climbing above the freezing mark earlier this week, the temperature is set to fall throughout the day on Saturday, reaching -9 C in the afternoon and -16 C overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, the high is forecast to reach -10 C with an overnight low of -17 C. Monday’s daytime high is expected to climb to -8 C and drop to -12 C overnight while forecasters anticipate a high of -4 C on Tuesday and an overnight low of -6 C before the temperature again climbs above the freezing mark on Wednesday, reaching 3 C.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagSnow tagSnowfall taglondon weather tagWeather Advisory tagCold Temperatures tagwinter weather travel advisory tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers