Weather

Freezing drizzle into Wednesday morning expected for much of southern Ontario

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 8, 2022 4:49 pm
Freezing rain on a branch. View image in full screen
Drivers are asked to watch for changing conditions amid the advisory, as freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Greg Davis / Global News Peterborough

It’s set to be an icy and slippery night for most of southern Ontario as Environment Canada issues a freezing drizzle advisory.

The advisory covers the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, parts of southwestern Ontario including London, Sarnia and Oxford County, and areas further north such as Algonquin, Barrie and Grey Bruce.

The national weather agency says freezing drizzle is expected to arrive overnight Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning.

Read more: More snow expected for southern Ontario to start off February

Drivers are asked to watch for changing conditions, as freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.

Trending Stories

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery as a result.

