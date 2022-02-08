Freezing drizzle into Wednesday morning expected for much of southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

It’s set to be an icy and slippery night for most of southern Ontario as Environment Canada issues a freezing drizzle advisory.

The advisory covers the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, parts of southwestern Ontario including London, Sarnia and Oxford County, and areas further north such as Algonquin, Barrie and Grey Bruce.

The national weather agency says freezing drizzle is expected to arrive overnight Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning.

Read more: More snow expected for southern Ontario to start off February

Drivers are asked to watch for changing conditions, as freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery as a result.

Story continues below advertisement

Not a lot of moisture expected as a warm front tracks into GTA/Southern ON but with warm air aloft and surface temps. staying below freezing overnight into early Wed. a.m. – risk of freezing drizzle – could make it slippery on untreated roads and walkways! pic.twitter.com/ZT3eAcCh6M — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 8, 2022