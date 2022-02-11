Driver in serious condition after crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a male driver has serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in northeast Brampton.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 50 and Countryside Road at around 1:10 a.m. Friday for reports of a collision.
Police said one driver was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The other driver remained on scene and no charges have been laid, police said.
Highway 50 is closed in both directions from Mayfield Road and Countryside Drive.
Trending Stories
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments