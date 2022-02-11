Driver in serious condition after crash in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say a male driver has serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in northeast Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 50 and Countryside Road at around 1:10 a.m. Friday for reports of a collision.

Police said one driver was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The other driver remained on scene and no charges have been laid, police said.

Highway 50 is closed in both directions from Mayfield Road and Countryside Drive.

COLLISION:

– Highway 50 and Countryside Rd in #Brampton

– Two vehicles involved

– Male driver suffered serious injuries and taken to trauma centre

– Hwy 50 closed north and southbound from Mayfield Road and Countryside

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 1:10 a.m.

– PR22-0050230 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 11, 2022

Story continues below advertisement