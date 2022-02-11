Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Driver in serious condition after crash in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 6:07 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in Mississauga on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in Mississauga on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say a male driver has serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in northeast Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 50 and Countryside Road at around 1:10 a.m. Friday for reports of a collision.

Police said one driver was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The other driver remained on scene and no charges have been laid, police said.

Highway 50 is closed in both directions from Mayfield Road and Countryside Drive.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagBrampton tagBrampton Crash tagBrampton Collision tagMayfield taghighway 50 tagBrampton Car Crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers