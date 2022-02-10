SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan weekly report shows 5,401 new PCR-confirmed cases

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan moves to end COVID-19 public health orders' Saskatchewan moves to end COVID-19 public health orders
Saskatchewan’s requirement to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for businesses, workplaces and other public venues will end on Feb. 14.

In its first COVID-19 update since Sunday, the Saskatchewan government reported 5,401 provincial PCR confirmed cases and 22 new deaths between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5.

The government announced last week they would no longer be providing daily COVID-19 updates and would instead release weekly data on Thursdays.

Read more: Reaction mixed after Saskatchewan announces plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions

There were 384 COVID-19 patients in hospital as of Wednesday. Of those cases, 206 were incidental infections.

A total of 26 new patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Health officials confirmed 30 new COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

The north central zone reported the highest weekly rate of confirmed new cases with 539.4 per 100,000.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Private businesses face own policy decision when mandates lift' COVID-19: Private businesses face own policy decision when mandates lift
