COVID-19: Saskatchewan weekly report shows 5,401 new PCR-confirmed cases

In its first COVID-19 update since Sunday, the Saskatchewan government reported 5,401 provincial PCR confirmed cases and 22 new deaths between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5.

The government announced last week they would no longer be providing daily COVID-19 updates and would instead release weekly data on Thursdays.

There were 384 COVID-19 patients in hospital as of Wednesday. Of those cases, 206 were incidental infections.

A total of 26 new patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Health officials confirmed 30 new COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

The north central zone reported the highest weekly rate of confirmed new cases with 539.4 per 100,000.

More to come.