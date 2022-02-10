Less than half of immunized British Columbians plan to get a COVID-19 booster right away: poll

Less than half of British Columbians who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine plan on receiving a booster shot at the first opportunity, a new online poll has found.

Forty-four per cent of fully-immunized survey respondents told Ipsos they would get a booster as soon as it’s available. Another 25 per cent said they would get a booster, but not right away, while 18 per cent said they have no plans to get a booster shot at all.

The survey of 801 adult residents across the province was conducted on behalf of the BC Pharmacy Association between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3.

“It’s concerning that some people are choosing to wait or not get it at all,” said Jamie Wigston, BC Pharmacy Association president, in a Thursday news release.

“After six months, their existing immunization doesn’t provide as much protection as before, as their immunity from the second dose wanes.”

Among those not getting a booster as soon as it’s available, the poll found top reasons for hesitancy were “feeling two shots is enough,” concerns about potential long-term effects, and “just wanting to get on with normal life.”

Twenty-three per cent of those not getting a booster right away said they don’t believe available vaccines will be effective against Omicron and future variants of COVID-19, while 20 per cent said they don’t think the vaccines have been tested enough.

Two out of 10 respondents said their trust in the effectiveness of vaccines has decreased in the last few months, while a majority — 57 per cent — said their level of trust had not changed.

Residents of the B.C. Interior and northern regions, and people in the age range of 35 to 54, were most likely to indicate their trust had decreased.

Men were 19 per cent less likely than women to say they would get a booster right away.

As of Wednesday, the province reported 50.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older had received a third dose of the vaccine. Invitations to book a booster shot are being sent out for teens.

“We do know now that a third dose, that booster dose, does increase your protection, probably about 50 to 60 per cent protection from infection with Omicron,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a Wednesday pandemic briefing.

“We know now that two doses does give really good, strong, longer-lasting protection against severe illness … and that continues, but that can be boosted and the protection against infection can be boosted with that third dose.”

Thirteen per cent of respondents to the Ipsos online poll said they were still undecided about whether to get a booster shot.