Canada

3 incidents of anti-Black racist graffiti found in Etobicoke school

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 2:35 pm
The graffiti was located in bathrooms at the Etobicoke School of the Arts. View image in full screen
The graffiti was located in bathrooms at the Etobicoke School of the Arts. Supplied

Three incidents of anti-Black racist graffiti have been found in bathrooms at a high school in Etobicoke, Ont.

In a letter sent to parents and students at the Etobicoke School of the Arts, located on Royal York Road north of The Queensway, the school’s principal said the graffiti was located in bathrooms on the first and second floors.

“These are upsetting and unacceptable incidents that are harmful to students, staff and families, especially in the Black community,” Grant Fawthrop said.

“We take issues like this, which make any member of our community feel unsafe or unwelcome, very seriously. Acts of anti-Black racism and all forms of discrimination will not be tolerated.”

Fawthrop said staff are following the Toronto District School Board’s reporting processes and are investigating.

Toronto police have also been notified and are investigating, Fawthrop added.

The graffiti has since been covered up and a crew was expected to remove it Wednesday evening, the letter said.

Support and counselling services are available for students.

