Canada

Man upset over Canada’s mask mandates makes bomb threat to Ohio’s Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Misinformation fuels copycats as Ottawa convoy gains international support' Misinformation fuels copycats as Ottawa convoy gains international support
WATCH: Misinformation fuels copycats as Ottawa convoy gains international support

A man who wanted to join the protests in Canada’s capital over mask mandates called in a bomb threat so police would waste their time chasing it, authorities said, but he called the wrong Ottawa– a village in Ohio.

The man, a 20-year-old from Akron, Ohio, called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office twice Monday, said sheriff’s Capt. Brad Brubaker.

Read more: Ottawa police face ‘flood’ of fake 911 calls; city hacked as trucker convoy continues

The first time he made a bomb threat, and then in a second call he said he had been shot, Brubaker said. That’s when the man found out he was talking with someone in Ohio.

Trending Stories

“He wasn’t paying attention and just called the first number he found,” Brubaker told The Lima News. “He said he was mad about mask mandates.”

Story continues below advertisement

The sheriff’s office said it would ask the county prosecutor to consider charges against the man.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protest organizers’ intentions remain unclear as occupation drags on' Trucker protest organizers’ intentions remain unclear as occupation drags on
Trucker protest organizers’ intentions remain unclear as occupation drags on
© 2022 The Canadian Press
