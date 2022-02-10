Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Bob Saget died from accidental blow to the head, says his family

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 10, 2022 8:20 am
Bob Saget View image in full screen
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Bob Saget’s death last month stemmed from an accidental blow to the head, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

The comedian and Full House star was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He’d performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family said. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Read more: Neil Young urges Spotify workers to quit, says Joe Rogan is not the problem

The medical examiner’s office in Orange County, Florida, did not immediately return a message seeking details about their investigation Wednesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Saget, 65, was found on the hotel bed and there were no signs of foul play, authorities said last month. A hotel security officer had entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911 when he found him unresponsive.

Deputies and paramedics came to the room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and he was pronounced dead.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House and as the wisecracking host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Trending Stories

Saget was on the road as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

Read more: Bob Saget: Olsen Twins, other ‘Full House’ stars react to comedian’s death

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he’d posted Saturday on Instagram.

Saget’s death prompted an outpouring of affection from fans and colleagues, who recalled him as both funny and extraordinarily kind.

In the statement, the family said it has been overwhelmed with “the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans” and were comforted by it.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Friends, fans, and fellow comedians mourn loss of Bob Saget' Friends, fans, and fellow comedians mourn loss of Bob Saget

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” his family said.

Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Bob Saget tagbob saget death tagbob saget accident tagbob saget blow head tagbob saget cause of death tagbob saget head tagbob saget head trauma tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers