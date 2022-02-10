Canada takes home bronze in freestyle skiing aerials at Beijing Winter Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Three Canadian athletes made history in Beijing Thursday after winning bronze in the first freestyle skiing mixed-team aerials event at an Olympics.

Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine and Lewis Irving, all of Quebec, were representing Canada for the final at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China.

View image in full screen Miha Fontaine of Team Canada performs a trick on a practice run ahead of the freestyle skiing mixed-team aerials on day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 10 in Zhangjiakou, China. Al Bello/Getty Images

Canada was among six nations appearing in the qualifying stage, and advanced to the medal round with a combined score of 326.94, making them the third seed team in the last stage. China, the United States and Switzerland also advanced.

In the final, the Canadians locked in a combined score of 290.98 for bronze. The United States won gold, while China took home silver.

View image in full screen Marion Thenault of Team Canada performs a trick on a practice run ahead of the Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Aerials on day six of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day at Genting Snow Park on Feb. 10 in Zhangjiakou, China. Al Bello/Getty Images

The medal win is Canada’s 11th of the 2022 Games, and first in an aerials event since Veronica Brenner and Deidra Dionne won silver and bronze in women’s aerials at the 2002 Games.