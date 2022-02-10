Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Thursday night, Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will seek more speed skating medals at the Beijing Olympics on day seven of competition, which will also see further action in curling and women’s hockey.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Thursday evening and continue overnight into Friday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Skeleton - 8:30 p.m. ET

The women’s skeleton competition gets underway with the first two heats starting at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

Mirela Rahneva and Jane Channell will race for Canada.

Then at 7:20 a.m. ET Friday, Blake Enzie will race his third competition heat in men’s skeleton, with his sights set on qualifying for the final medal heat at 8:55 a.m. ET.

Curling - 1:05 a.m. ET

The women’s team will face Japan in the next session of round-robin play at 1:05 a.m. ET Friday.

Then at 7:05 a.m. ET, the men’s team will take on Switzerland in their second match of the Beijing Games.

Speed Skating - 3 a.m. ET

Ted-Jan Bloemen and Graeme Fish will race for gold in the men’s 10,000-metre final at 3 a.m. ET Friday.

Bloemen is the defending champion, having won the gold medal and set the Olympic record in the event at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

Ski Jumping - 4:45 a.m. ET

Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes and Matthew Soukup will jump twice in the men’s large hill individual event, starting with the trial round at 4:45 a.m. ET Friday and finishing with the qualification round at 6 a.m. ET.

The two men won bronze in the mixed team event on Monday but failed to repeat that success in the normal hill event this week.

Short Track Speed Skating - 6 a.m. ET

The women’s 1,000-metre quarterfinals get underway at 6 a.m. ET Friday, with athletes looking to advance to the semifinals and ultimately the medal final at 7:43 a.m. ET.

Courtney Sarault will race for Canada in the third heat, followed by Alyson Charles in the fourth.

Sarault finished first in her qualifying heat earlier this week, while Charles finished third but was fast enough to move on to the next round.

In the men’s 500-metre qualifiers at 6:18 a.m. ET, Maxime Laoun will race in the second heat, followed by Steven Dubois in the third and Jordan Pierre-Gilles in the fourth.

Then at 7:04 a.m. ET, Canada will compete in the first heat of the men’s 5,000-metre relay semifinals.

Hockey - 8:10 a.m. ET

Team Canada faces Sweden in the women’s quarterfinals at 8:10 a.m. ET as the quest for gold continues.

The squad is undefeated after four rounds of preliminary play, including a 4-2 win over their chief rivals the United States on Tuesday.

