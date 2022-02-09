Regina police make arrests in delivery driver robberies

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has laid charges in three incidents of delivery drivers being robbed.

The first robbery took place on Oct. 24, 2021 in the 100 block of Froom Crescent. Officers were called out to the area shortly before 10 p.m. when a delivery driver reported being robbed.

The victim told officers he was delivering alcohol when three men ran up to him, grabbed him and took the alcohol before running away.

The next day a second robbery was reported in the same area. Just after midnight, police attended Froom Crescent, where a delivery driver was starting to complete the transaction for an order of alcohol. Two men, who were accepting the order, threatened him with a bladed weapon before taking the alcohol and leaving the area.

The RPS canine unit tried to track the suspects down in both incidents but was unsuccessful.

In December 2021, officers were called out to a third robbery in the 2400 block of Harvey Street. The callers said a man had been assaulted by three other men.

Police learned the victim was delivering a pizza when he was approached by the three men. One of the men bear-sprayed the victim before taking the pizza and fleeing. A second suspect reportedly left in a vehicle and the third suspect tried to get into the victim’s vehicle but the victim had retreated inside and locked the doors.

Initial investigation by patrol officers and canine unit members led to the arrest of one man at a nearby home. Further investigation by the robbery unit led to two more arrests. In total, four men were charged.

Kristian Jaycob Gordon, 21, Matthew Johnson, 22, and Durrell Austin Lonethunder, 22, were all charged with disguise with intent, robbery and failing to comply with release orders in the Oct. 24 incident.

Johnson and Lonethunder also face the same charges in the Oct. 25 incident.

Gordon was also charged with disguise with intent and robbery in the Dec. 21 incident. Anthony Lawrence Pelletier is charged with robbery in this incident as well.