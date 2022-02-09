Menu

Canada

Hepburn, Sask. teacher charged with sexual offences against student

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 2:59 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Rosthern RCMP received a report in June 2021 of sexual offences that had occurred at Hepburn School. After a lengthy investigation, a male teacher has been charged. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A Saskatchewan teacher has been arrested and charged after an RCMP investigation into sexual offences that happened at Hepburn School.

According to an RCMP statement, Rosthern, Sask., RCMP received a report about the incidents in June 2021.

The victim was a teenage student at the school.

RCMP say after a lengthy investigation, officers arrested 34-year-old Ryan Hutchinson of Saskatoon on Jan. 13.

Trending Stories

Hutchinson faces two charges of sexual exploitation of a young person.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Rosthern on Wednesday.

