Hepburn, Sask. teacher charged with sexual offences against student

A Saskatchewan teacher has been arrested and charged after an RCMP investigation into sexual offences that happened at Hepburn School.
According to an RCMP statement, Rosthern, Sask., RCMP received a report about the incidents in June 2021.
The victim was a teenage student at the school.
RCMP say after a lengthy investigation, officers arrested 34-year-old Ryan Hutchinson of Saskatoon on Jan. 13.
Hutchinson faces two charges of sexual exploitation of a young person.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Rosthern on Wednesday.
