Hepburn, Sask. teacher charged with sexual offences against student

A Saskatchewan teacher has been arrested and charged after an RCMP investigation into sexual offences that happened at Hepburn School.

According to an RCMP statement, Rosthern, Sask., RCMP received a report about the incidents in June 2021.

The victim was a teenage student at the school.

RCMP say after a lengthy investigation, officers arrested 34-year-old Ryan Hutchinson of Saskatoon on Jan. 13.

Hutchinson faces two charges of sexual exploitation of a young person.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Rosthern on Wednesday.

