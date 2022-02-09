Menu

Crime

Teen convicted in Kingston, Ont. terrorism case sentenced to 3 years

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 1:29 pm
A police officer carries evidence after RCMP raided a house and arrested two people in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday Jan. 24, 2019. View image in full screen
A police officer carries evidence after RCMP raided a house and arrested two people in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday Jan. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

A Kingston, Ont., teen who pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges has been sentenced to three years, with two years in custody and one in the community under supervision.

Justice Elaine Deluzio says that’s in addition to the two years the teen has already spent in custody.

With the decision, Deluzio accepts a joint submission by the Crown and defence requesting the maximum youth sentence.

Read more: Crown seeks life sentence for youth in Kingston, Ont., terrorism case

Last year, prosecutors asked the court to sentence the teen as an adult, but they changed their position after reviewing evidence presented during the sentencing hearing, including reports suggesting the youth has made “significant rehabilitative efforts.”

Trending Stories

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 16 when he was arrested by RCMP in January 2019 following a tip from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The youth pleaded guilty in 2020 to facilitating a terrorist activity, possession of an explosive substance with intent to injure or kill, taking action to cause an explosion and counselling another person to detonate an explosive device to cause injury or death.

Click to play video: 'Possible guilty plea moved to June 30th for Kingston, Ont., teen terrorism suspect' Possible guilty plea moved to June 30th for Kingston, Ont., teen terrorism suspect
Possible guilty plea moved to June 30th for Kingston, Ont., teen terrorism suspect – Jun 16, 2020
© 2022 The Canadian Press
