Canada

Sen. Denise Batters back in Conservative caucus after O’Toole ouster

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 12:47 pm
Click to play video: 'What’s next for the federal Conservatives after Erin O’Toole is ousted as leader?' What’s next for the federal Conservatives after Erin O’Toole is ousted as leader?
Global's Chief Political Correspondent, David Akin, breaks down the busy week at Parliament Hill including the ousting of Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and the future plans for the party.

Sen. Denise Batters is back in the federal Conservative caucus following the ouster of Erin O’Toole as party leader.

O’Toole had booted Batters out of the caucus in November after she launched a petition to review his leadership in the wake of the party’s failure to defeat the Liberals in the September 2021 election.

O’Toole had defended the removal of Batters, saying her calls to probe his leadership showed a “a clear lack of respect.”

Members of the Conservative caucus voted to remove O’Toole as leader last week.

Candice Bergen is now interim leader.

More to come.

 

