Sen. Denise Batters back in Conservative caucus after O’Toole ouster

Sen. Denise Batters is back in the federal Conservative caucus following the ouster of Erin O’Toole as party leader.

O’Toole had booted Batters out of the caucus in November after she launched a petition to review his leadership in the wake of the party’s failure to defeat the Liberals in the September 2021 election.

I’m so happy to be fully back in my Conservative family! I’m grateful to #CPC National Caucus for welcoming me back, including especially my #Sask Caucus colleagues.#skpoli #cdnpoli #SenCA pic.twitter.com/XiooooaPOo — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) February 9, 2022

O’Toole had defended the removal of Batters, saying her calls to probe his leadership showed a “a clear lack of respect.”

Members of the Conservative caucus voted to remove O’Toole as leader last week.

Candice Bergen is now interim leader.

