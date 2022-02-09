Menu

Crime

Toronto man arrested in fraud case that cost bank client over $93,000: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 12:57 pm
Guelph police say a Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a bank fraud investigation that saw a client lose over $93,000.

The investigation dates back to August 2020 when someone entered a bank branch in Guelph’s south end and obtained a new bank card with a fake driver’s licence.

Police said the suspect also managed to provide personal information about an actual client.

“While impersonating that client, the male was able to send a wire transfer for $93,700 to another bank account, explaining it was intended to purchase property in Toronto,” police said.

The service added that the victim saw the money being moved but could not contact the bank in time to stop it.

Police said the bank refunded the victim’s money. While the bank managed to recover almost $75,000, police said nearly $19,000 is still missing.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 35-year-old man and charged him with identity theft, personation, fraud over $5,000, laundering, and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

The accused has not been identified and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Guelph on Feb. 22.

