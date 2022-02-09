City of Kingston hopes working group will make school crossings safer

Send this page to someone via email

In the wake of a recent death of an elementary school student, the City of Kingston will establish what it calls the School Pedestrian Safety Working Group.

According to a motion in the next council meeting agenda, the group will be made up of representatives from school boards and parent councils, Kingston police, city staff and a city councillor.

Last week, a 10-year-old girl died after being struck by a Chevy Silverado outside Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School, where the girl was a student.

The motion says the group will consider the increased use of crossing guards or pedestrian crossings. It also states that current ‘no stopping’ signs posted near Mother Theresa Catholic School should be replaced with larger ones in hopes of enhancing the visibility of regulations already in place.

It also calls for a school crossing guard to be hired at the intersection of Limestone and Lancaster Drive for the rest of the school year to address community requests for enhanced safety measures at the school.

The next meeting of council is slated for Feb. 15.