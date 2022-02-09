SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Montreal Alouettes re-sign veteran quarterback Harris

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 12:06 pm

Veteran quarterback Trevor Harris is returning to the Montreal Alouettes.

The six-foot-three, 212-pound American signed a one-year deal with Montreal as a free agent Wednesday. The Alouettes also signed American defensive lineman Almondo Sewell to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

Montreal acquired Harris from Edmonton in October after starter Vernon Adams Jr. suffered a season-ending left shoulder injury. Harris appeared in four regular-season games, completing 64-of-91 passes for 703 yards with eight TDs and two interceptions.

But Harris fumbled three times and threw an interception in Montreal’s 23-12 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal. The Alouettes released Harris in December after signing Adams Jr. to a contract extension.

Montreal Alouettes sign veterans Stanback, Ackie and Wieneke to contract extensions

The 35-year-old Harris has also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-15) and Ottawa Redblacks (2016-18).

The six-foot-four, 288-pound Sewell had 19 tackles and five sacks last season, his first with Montreal. Sewell spent his first nine CFL campaigns with Edmonton (2011-19) and in 153 career CFL regular-season games has 301 tackles and 65 sacks.

Sewell, 35, has been named a CFL all-star six times and 2015 won a Grey Cup with Edmonton.

“We are happy to continue counting on the presence of such strong veterans who bring leadership to our locker-room, on top of having victorious pasts on the field during which they hoisted Grey Cups,” Montreal GM Danny Maciocia said in a statement.


